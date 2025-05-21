Taylor Swift's latest move has fans talking: 'Mysterious'

Taylor Swift confuses fans with shocking move ahead of ‘Reputation (TV)’ release

Taylor Swift surprised fans with first look into her album, Reputation (Taylor’s Version), and it inspired a very mixed reaction within Swifties.

The 35-year-old pop superstar premiered her song, Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version), from the upcoming re-release during the latest episode of Handmaid’s Tale.

Although many fans were delighted to receive another Easter Egg for her potential next album, several Swifties believed that the sound had been compromised.

"She sounds like she's being forced to sing in the studio... Where's the angst, the edge, the delivery? Her ability to dec--tify every song she rerecords must be studied," one fan wrote on X, adding that it sounds "mysterious."

"She's literally slowly ruining her discography and legacy by putting this disgraceful rerecordings into this world, but hey no one cares right!" another added.

"I don’t get how she can sing the originals perfectly fine LIVE in the middle of a 3 hour show but messes it up so badly in the studio," a third chimed in.

Whereas other fans had an entirely different perspective, as one said, "Look what you made me do TV sounding even more confident and petty than the original."

Another echoed, "Something about hearing the ethical version of lwymmd has rejuvenated my skin, soul, and purpose in life.”

However, the recent rerecording of the song brought forth an overall sense of excitement over the album release as fans theorised that Swift might be hinting at Reputation being her next rerelease.