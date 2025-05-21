King Charles blow to Harry as David Beckham receives rare place in reign

King Charles granted an honourable position to David Beckham during his reign, which seems to overshadow Prince Harry's unacknowledged pleas for reconciliation with the royals.

In recent times, Beckhams have developed a special bond with the senior royal members, especially after their fallout with Sussexes.

On Monday, the monarch reunited with the former English captain at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, to support his role as ambassador to The King's Foundation.

Now, decoding Charles' gestures with David, body language expert Darren Stanton claimed that the two figures "mirror" one another in their latest outing.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, he said, "When David and Charles were stood talking, they adopted the same sort of posture. They’re matching and mirroring each other, so this is another indication as to the level of relationship that they’ve developed over time."

Notably, King Charles made a physical touch to make David feel important which is quite rare from the side of royals.

The expert shared, "I also noticed Charles tapped David on his left elbow at one point. It’s not very common for members of the Royal Family to do that."

David believes that the monarch considers the renowned sports personality as his "good friend."

"The touching of the elbow really indicates to me that there’s genuine companionship, rapport, and trust. It’s only a very quick gesture, but it signifies so much in body language. It’s this physical connection that denotes the fact that they’re really good friends," he shared.