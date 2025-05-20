Michelle Williams fondly remembers her time filming ‘Dawson’s Creek’

Michelle Williams expresses gratitude for freedom she gained from ‘Dawson’s Creek’

Michelle Williams reflected on her breakout role as Jen Lindley in Dawson’s Creek.

Williams, who was 16 at the time when she secured the role in teen drama, opened up about her working experience.

In the latest podcast episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the Blue Valentine star revealed that she got the role just in time.

The Venom actress, went fondly recalled her time filming in North Carolina.

"I thank God that I got that show, and that it plucked me out and landed me on this sleepy southern coastal town, and that I had a job to go to and a place to be responsible to and met a few people there that are still in my life, that I love very much, that are so much a part of me, and had some kind of stability," she said.

Williams was also grateful for the consistent work on Dawson's Creek as it gave her freedom to explore other projects.

As the show helped her move schedules around so that she could film 2001's Me Without You, a movie she was "dying to do."

"I guess there was room for both," she said, adding, "It's also not like I was getting a million offers to go do other things. There was enough for me."

Williams, who garnered massive success from her role as Jen, is currently starring in Dying for Sex.