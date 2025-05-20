Meghan Markle sends subtle nod to royal family in latest update

Meghan Markle appears to be standing tall with the royal family for one major cause that is a major theme in King Charles’s reign.

The monarch, who is a lifelong advocate of environmental causes and promotes eco-friendly businesses, had instilled important values about saving the planet to both his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Now, it seems that Meghan is also making strides to play her part as she interviews the founder of a global brand, which is creating eco-friendly hair care and beauty accessories for women.

In the latest episode of the Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, the Duchess of Sussex spoke to Kitsch founder Cassandra Thurswell as they discussed the humble beginnings of the thriving company.

Meghan shared a short clip from the episode as Cassandra revealed the first major order she received for the brand and how they managed to make it out of their living room.

“On today’s episode, @meghan sits down with @cassandrathurswell, the founder of global beauty fave @mykitsch,” the caption read alongside the clip.

“They get real about what it takes to build something from the ground up — from Cassie handcrafting hair ties to building one of the largest self-funded, woman-owned beauty businesses in the country. It’s all about grit, thoughtful design, and staying a little scrappy.”

While Meghan and the royals are still embroiled in an ongoing feud, it seems that the Duchess is still supporting some of the major causes that they all advocated for and still do in their own capacity.

In recent times, William and Kate Middleton have been increasing shifting attention to nature and environment. It seems that Meghan have been inspired to do just the same.