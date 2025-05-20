Kensington Palace releases delightful video as Princess Kate celebrates big day

Princess Kate makes first statement after Meghan's message

Kate Middleton issued heartwarming statement on Tuesday, coming on the heels of her sister-in-law Meghan Markle's milestone message.

Princess Catherine released a touching video celebrating the tiny creatures that bring joy and life to our world.

The Princess of Wales' sweet gesture reveals how much she's caring about the future generation, contributing to protect the nature with her project, which centers on biodiversity and sustainability.

Kensington Palace has released the video with Kate's meaningful words, stating: "Celebrating a small insect with a big job. Bees pollinate our flowers, plants and crops, support biodiversity and keep our ecosystems thriving."

The video describes future Queen Kate's love for bees as she follows in her younger brother James Middleton, who previously revealed: "Beekeeping to me is a meditation."

He added: "Meditation is a wonderful tool to help with stress, anxiety, depression and doesn't just need to be practiced sitting down!"

James went on revealing the benefits of homemade honey, which Kate also loves to have, saying: "Honey is one of nature's finest medicines—from antibacterial properties, aiding digestion, hay fever, colds, energy, and even as a cure for sleeping disorders—the list goes on. I have a teaspoon of honey every day and couldn't recommend it more."