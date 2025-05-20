Kristen Stewart calls for equal ground for women in Hollywood

Kristen Stewart, an iconic star who has won millions of hearts with her powerful acting career, has recently opened up about the need for more opportunities for women in the film industry.

The actress, known for her breakout role in Twilight, shared her thoughts on the ongoing struggles women face in Hollywood, saying that it's time for real change.

The 35-year-old star stepped behind the camera for the first time with The Chronology of Water, a biographical drama. But she admitted that getting the project off the ground was no easy feat as it took a lot of hard work and determination.

The Hollywood star shared with IndieWire, "This was not without help. I needed to have a couple of public temper tantrums in order to get the right people to listen.

"I have this stunning collaborator in Charles Gillibert, who [produced] 'On the Road', 'Personal Shopper', and 'Clouds of Sils Maria'. He understands that [women] need help and we need a f**** leg up.

"It took a long time to get this made. Yeah. It took forever."

However, Kristen eventually felt confident she could bring the movie to life after auditioning Imogen Poots for the role of Lidia Yuknavitch.

The actress-turned-director has praised Imogen, 35, for her incredible performance.

Kristen added: "She’s a walking motif. Look at her eyes.

"Visually, I was taken aback when her face filled my Zoom screen in which we did a pseudo audition, aah, I started getting this feeling: 'Oh, my God, the movie might exist.'"

Kristen hopes that The Chronology of Water will spark real change in the film industry.