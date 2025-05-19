Kylie Jenner drops new photos after Timothee Chalamet’s solo night out

Kylie Jenner spends time with kids after Timothee Chalamet enjoys Knicks game without her

Kylie Jenner has put breaks on her love life with Timothee Chalamet to spend quality time with her kids.

Kylie, who shares a seven-year-old daughter, Stormi, and three-year-old son, Aire, with ex Travis Scott, enjoyed splash day by the seaside with her sister, Kendall Jenner.

On Sunday, May 18, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her official Instagram to post pictures from her perfect getaway with her children and Kendall, who was previously linked to Bad Bunny.

Among other snapshots, the Kardashians star captured the adorable footsteps of her kids in the sand, shared a picture of the mother-daughter duo enjoying fresh coconut water straight from the drupe and a video of her son and daughter running towards the water and playing with the waves.

"Sunset series,: the mother of two wrote in the caption, referring to a couple of photos she included in the carousel. One heartfelt picture featured Kylie, 27, joining her kids as the trio enjoyed the water.

Kylie offered the sneak peek from her outing over the weekend, a day after her boyfriend, the Dune star, made headlines for going wild with the crazed New York Knicks fans.

After he enjoyed watching the Knick taking down the Boston Celtics with new courtside buddy Bad Bunny, 31, he went out on the streets to celebrate the victory with the rest of the fans.

Notably, Kylie couldn't join him for the game as usual because she was seemingly spending time with her kids and busy with motherly duties.