Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to beat seven-year marriage curse: Experts

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just marked their seventh wedding anniversary (May 19)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially crossed the seven-year mark, and they’re more united than ever.

As they celebrate their anniversary this week, experts agree that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unlikely to fall victim to the infamous “seven-year itch,” a phrase that refers to the turbulence some couples face around seven years together.

“They’ve weathered press storms, royal fallout, and global headlines, yet Harry and Meghan’s relationship remains strong,” relationship expert Tina Wilson told Daily Express.

“They’ve already faced the kind of intense life changes most relationships never experience, and they’ve done it together," Wilson noted.

She added that enduring such challenges early on builds a deeper emotional connection.

Body language expert Judi James echoed that sentiment, pointing out the couple’s increasing public affection.

“Meghan’s response to any threats of the dreaded ‘seven-year itch’ in their marriage seems to have been to put her foot on the gas… Some of her poses look like a romantic episode of Suits," James commented.

Still, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams suggested cracks could appear — not in their romance, but in their careers. While Meghan pursues ambitious projects with billionaire potential, Harry reportedly prefers focusing on charity work.

“Meghan likes glitz and glamour and is absolutely ruthless… but Harry lacks Meghan’s ruthlessness,” Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail.

Despite differing priorities, Fitzwilliams acknowledged there is “mutual affection” between them.