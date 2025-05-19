'Final Destination: Bloodlines' features late actor Tony Todd's final 'goodbye'

Tony Todd was diagnosed with stomach cancer while filming 'Final Destination 6'

Tony Todd, the mainstay of the Final Destination franchise, died on November 6, 2024.

The veteran star passed away at the age of 69 due to stomach cancer.

The sixth sequel of the horror series marked as the posthumous project of the late actor. Tony was diagnosed with his disease while shooting the film.

Therefore, directors Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky especially provided an open ground to Tony to improvise the script the way he wants to, giving him a platform to say goodbye to the world.

In conversation with USA Today, Stein unveiled, “We asked Tony to put aside the script and just speak from the heart about what all this is about. What is life about? What is death about?”

“What do you want the fans to come away with when they watch Final Destination? And the take that's in the film is him speaking from the heart, speaking right to the fans.”

Hence, Todd’s scene has a special monologue where he reveals that he is sick and wants to make the most of his remaining days before dying.

The 69-year-old said in the film, “I intend to enjoy the time I have left. And I suggest you do the same. Life is precious. Enjoy every single second. You never know when...Good luck.”

Final Destination: Bloodlines is successfully running in cinemas.