Kensington Palace reacts to Prince William, Princess Kate personal setback

Kensington Palace reacted after King Charles blocked Prince William and Princess Kate from securing significant royal roles.

For the unversed, the monarch has reportedly postponed a decision to allow the Prince and Princess of Wales to grant their own royal warrants.

It was revealed previously that the future King and Queen would "recognise British skills and industry" with royal warrants.

However, a new source confirmed that until the monarch grants permission to Kate and William, applications cannot be considered.

Notably, the royal role is said to be close to Catherine's heart as she would be the first Princess of Wales to grant royal warrants since 1910.

As per LBC, Kensington Palace "declined to comment" about when William and Catherine will permitted to bestow their warrants.

On the other hand, Buckingham Palace also refrained from commenting on the ongoing matter.

It is important to note that the sad update related to William and Kate came ahead of their tour to Glasgow.

A renowned royal expert, Rebecca English wrote on X, "The Prince and The Princess of Wales, Sponsor HMS Glasgow, will attend the ship's naming ceremony in Scotland on May 22."

"During the visit, the Princess will take part in naming the ship by releasing a bottle of whisky which will be broken against the ship's hull."