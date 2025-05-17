Walton Goggins wife sets record straight amid romance speculation with Aimee Lou Wood

Walton Goggins partner finally breaks silence on relationship rumours with Aimee Lou Wood

Walton Goggins' wife Nadia Conners revealed the truth behind the ongoing speculations of the romantic relationship between Goggins and his costar Aimee Lou Wood.

The 53-year-old and 31-year-old played on screen couple in the third season of The White Lotus who eventually face a tragic end at the finale.

As the co-actors displayed good friendship off-screen too with each other showing up on each other's social media accounts, word about their romance started to float.

However, The 11th Hour director cleared the air during her recent interview with Hello! Magazine.

"It's odd to see it, but it's an indication of how much people were invested in the fictional characters," the filmmaker said categorically refuting the claims, "I take it as a sign that he's become quite popular."

Ironically, netizens had also thought that Goggins and Wood had 'beef' between them when the two apparently unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Also, when SNL mocked Wood's physical appearance (her teeth) and her Manchester accent in their skit in April, the Daddy Issues actress called it 'mean and unfunny'; but Goggins showered praise for the sketch, "Hahahahahhahaha Amazzzingggg."

However, the 'beef' rumours were brushed off later.

For the unversed, the Tomb Raider actor and his writer wife tied the knot in 2011. The couple has a son named Augustus (14).