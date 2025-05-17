Liam Payne’s family breaks silence after 'Building The Band' gets fresh update

Liam Payne secretly filmed 'Building The Band' before his death

Liam Payne’s subsequent project backed by Netflix has received a positive update.

The 31-year-old pop star, who died tragically on October 16, 2024, will be featuring as guest judge in upcoming reality show, Building The Band.

Earlier sources expressed concerns that the show might be scrapped, or Payne’s scenes would cut out in respect to the late singer.

But the producers of the forthcoming project have now confirmed that the programme will be released this summer with full support of the Teardrops vocalist’s family.

The former One Direction members' loved ones have also reacted after this latest development.

As per the sources, producers sent Liam’s family a footage for approval, and they all seemed happy and contended with it. They have given their 'blessings'.

A source explained, “Liam was on great form at filming so everyone’s pleased fans will get to see the ‘real’ him one last time. It will be bittersweet when the show is released.”

“Netflix have gone out of their way to make sure his family are happy. Producers sent them the footage, so they are fully aware of what to expect and they have given it their blessing”, an insider told The Sun.

Payne passed away tragically after falling down the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina.

His former bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan released a joint statement to express their grief.