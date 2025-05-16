Victoria Beckham hangs out with friends amid Brooklyn's dinner with Sussexes

Victoria Beckham is not letting the ongoing family feud affecting her peace, as she chose to spend quality time with her close friends of 20-years.
The 51-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her longtime pals, showing appreciation for their support amid reported tensions with her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.
The post came just as Brooklyn, 26, teased his latest project- summer soiree in collaboration with Airbnb in Los Angeles, with tickets staring at £113.
Victoria looked gorgeous in a black outfit, styling her long locks in a glamorous blow dry as she posed with her friends.
Meanwhile, Victoria and husband David Beckham are reportedly 'heartbroken' over their ongoing rift with Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, who were notably absent from David's 50th birthday celebrations and a private dinner with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
