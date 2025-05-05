Arnold Schwarzenegger reunites with special friends ahead of Climate Summit

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently offered a peek into his reunion with old friends including Twins co-star Danny Devito and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

On May 5, the Terminator star took to Instagram and posted a photo of him, Danny and British politician, all beaming with smile as they stood arm-in-arm next to a swimming pool.

Arnold and his friends all reunited before actor’s ninth annual Climate Summit on eliminating pollution, which will be held in Vienna in June.

In the caption, the True Lies actor said, “I love bringing old friends together!”

“It was fantastic to see my dear friend Tony Blair and introduce him to my brother, @dannydevito,” wrote the 77-year-old.

Arnold added, “I can’t wait to talk about terminating pollution together in Vienna at the @schwarzeneggerclimate summit!”

Fans quickly took to the comment section to express their excitement at Arnold and Danny’s reunion.

One said, “These three together looks like the start of an Always Sunny in Philadelphia episode.”

Another remarked, “Great month, good team, that's right, very good.”

However, some followers didn’t like the inclusion of Tony as one user added, “Don't really care for Blair… Just Arnie and Devito are cool enough.”

So far, the post has garnered over 200,000 likes in just few hours.