Brooklyn leaves David, Victoria Beckham heartbroken amid serious concerns

Brookyln did not even publicly wish his father a happy birthday on social media

David and Victoria Beckham was left heartbroken after his eldest son, Brookyln Beckham, was notably absent from his milestone 50th birthday celebrations.

The legendary footballer marked the special occasion surrounded by his loving family and A-list friends-but Brooklyn's absence did not go unnoticed.

What's more, Brookyln did not even publicly wish his father a happy birthday on social media, despite David's longstanding support and deep love for his children.

According to The Mirror, David is said to be devastated by the snub, as tensions within the family continue to grow.

Brooklyn also skipped his mother Victoria Beckham's recent birthday celebration and failed to acknowledge her on mother's Day-fuelling speculation of an ongoing rift.

Previous reports suggested the tension stemmed from a rumoured fall out over Romeo Beckham's girlfriend, Tim Turnbull, who reportedly had a brief history with Brooklyn during their teenage years.

However, a source told the DailyMail that the root of the issue lies with Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz.

'There is nothing to do with Kim- it's all about Nicola,' the insider said.

All David and Victoria want is their son back-and they will be there to welcome him any time.'

The source added,' He' is not talking to the family, and David and Victoria are heartbroken.'