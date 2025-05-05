Victoria Beckham celebrates husband David’s 50th with heartfelt tribute

Victoria Beckham, fashion icon who is best known for her role in the Spice Girls, has recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband, David, on his milestone 50th birthday.
The 50-year-old fashion designer gave fans a peek into the former footballer's lavish birthday celebrations by sharing a collection of photos on her Instagram on Sunday evening.
Victoria couldn't help but gush over the nearly week-long celebration, telling her followers she’s been “making unforgettable memories with family and friends.”
The celebrations began with a cosy dinner at their Cotswolds home on Wednesday evening, where they all enjoyed a meal with close family and loved ones.
A sneak peek from the night shows the Beckham family all dressed up to celebrate their special occasion, with dashing David rocking a sharp black tuxedo.
Whereas, Victoria stunned in one of her own creations, a strappy navy silk slip dress that gracefully swept the floor as she posed beside her beloved husband.
However, Tom Cruise made a surprisingly low-key entrance at David Beckham’s star-studded 50th birthday bash, leaving guests buzzing with excitement.
According to insider, Harry angered his family by speaking in a 30-minute televised segment
Connie Britton wants to return to 'White Lotus' but only in one condition
Kim Kardashian shows off exciting preparations ahead of Met Gala 2025
King Charles is bound by legal duty, expert claims
Brooklyn Beckham's absence from family photo raises eyebrows amid ongoing tension
Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow amid Prince Harry legal setback