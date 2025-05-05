Victoria Beckham celebrates husband David’s 50th with heartfelt tribute

Victoria Beckham, fashion icon who is best known for her role in the Spice Girls, has recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband, David, on his milestone 50th birthday.

The 50-year-old fashion designer gave fans a peek into the former footballer's lavish birthday celebrations by sharing a collection of photos on her Instagram on Sunday evening.

Victoria couldn't help but gush over the nearly week-long celebration, telling her followers she’s been “making unforgettable memories with family and friends.”

The celebrations began with a cosy dinner at their Cotswolds home on Wednesday evening, where they all enjoyed a meal with close family and loved ones.

A sneak peek from the night shows the Beckham family all dressed up to celebrate their special occasion, with dashing David rocking a sharp black tuxedo.

Whereas, Victoria stunned in one of her own creations, a strappy navy silk slip dress that gracefully swept the floor as she posed beside her beloved husband.

However, Tom Cruise made a surprisingly low-key entrance at David Beckham’s star-studded 50th birthday bash, leaving guests buzzing with excitement.