Tom Cruise plans to honour Val Kilmer’s legacy month after his death

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that both shared a special bond and therefore Tom decided to honour late Val’s legacy.

“Tom has been very shaken up. He admired Val so much, he’s really feeling this loss,” stated an insider.

For the unversed, Val reportedly died of pneumonia in his Los Angeles home on April 1, 2025, at the age of 65, his daughter Mercedes said in a statement. He was also diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014.

The source revealed that Tom “can’t wrap his head around the idea that Val is gone and he is “heartbroken that he won’t get to see him again”.

Following his death, the Mission Impossible actor had a moment of silence at CinemaCon for his late friend, but he has much more planned to honour his memory.

“The loss has put a mirror in Tom’s face as far as his own mortality, but more than anything he’s sad for Val’s kids,” mentioned an insider.

The source told the outlet that Tom “is all about taking action and has decided that the best way to honour Val is to set up some sort of scholarship in his name to help younger artists and make sure Val is never forgotten”.

“Tom doesn’t want to overstep, so he’s put the offer out to Val’s family so that they can have their say in it all,” pointed out an insider.

The source further said that Tom “doesn’t want to do this for any sort of glory, so he’s very clear it’s not something he wants to put his name on, he will want to be anonymous”.

“It’s also crucial to him that Val be honoured within the Hollywood community, so he’s planning to reach out to the Academy to make sure that Val will be among those given a tribute at next years’ Oscars,” added an insider.