Jennifer Lawrence reveals she was completely lost in 'Mother!'

Jennifer Lawrence makes unexpected confession about movie experience

Jennifer Lawrence, iconic actress who is best known for her roles in The Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook, has recently made an unexpected confession about a film she starred in.

The 34-year-old star is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. She’s nailed roles in blockbuster hit like X-Men and more, but it was her Oscar-winning performance in Silver Linings Playbook that really put her on the map as one of the best in the game.

Back in 2017, Jennifer took on a gripping role in Mother!, a psychological horror where her character’s quiet life unravels as her home is invaded by unexpected and unsettling visitors.

The actress took on the role of the mother, with the film featuring a star-studded cast that included Javier Bardem, Domhnall Gleeson, Michelle Williams, and Brian Gleeson.

While on Watch What Happens Live, the actor was questioned by host Andy Cohen: “On a scale of one to totally confused, how much did you understand your film Mother!?”

After laughing out loud, she replied typically: “I’m going to be honest. Well, I was sleeping with the director, so I had the CliffNotes. So, five. Or four?”

Aronofsky has openly admitted that Mother! was meant to challenge viewers, explaining that he “wanted to make a punk movie and hit you hard.”