'Laugh-In' comedian Ruth Buzzi breathes her last at 88

Ruth Buzzi, a voice star and Emmy-nominated comedian, has passed away at the age of 88.
Mike Eisenstadt, Buzzi’s longtime representative, confirmed the iconic comedian breathed her last on Thursday, May 1, at her home near Fort Worth, Texas.
He cited "complications from Alzheimer’s" as the reason for Buzzi’s, who rose to fame after appearing in Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, passing, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
Notably, years before her demise, her husband, actor Kent Perkins, disclosed in July 2022 that Buzzi was "bedridden and incapacitated" after suffering a series of strokes.
The zany comedian appeared in every episode of the popular variety show for five seasons. She played various characters, including the frumpy, hairnet-wearing Gladys Ormphby.
On the show, she was known for using her purse as a weapon to whack Arte Johnson’s dirty old man character on the park bench.
The comedy sketch player earned a Golden Globe award and five Emmy nominations during her run on Laugh-In.
The comedian, who was only 30 years old when she became famous for playing a little old lady, also had big-screen roles in Chu Chu and the Philly Flash, Freaky Friday, The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again and The Villain.
The music icon became the Global Ambassador for The King's Trust in 2019
The only daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate recently marked her 10th birthday
Chilling details emerge about Holly Willoughby's kidnap plotter
Grammy-winning country music singer Lainey Wilson makes major career move
Taylor Swift lands in trouble ahead of ‘Reputation’ re-release
Prince Harry would not automatically receive personal police protection while in the UK