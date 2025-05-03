'Laugh-In' comedian Ruth Buzzi breathes her last at 88

Ruth Buzzi, a voice star and Emmy-nominated comedian, has passed away at the age of 88.

Mike Eisenstadt, Buzzi’s longtime representative, confirmed the iconic comedian breathed her last on Thursday, May 1, at her home near Fort Worth, Texas.

He cited "complications from Alzheimer’s" as the reason for Buzzi’s, who rose to fame after appearing in Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, passing, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Notably, years before her demise, her husband, actor Kent Perkins, disclosed in July 2022 that Buzzi was "bedridden and incapacitated" after suffering a series of strokes.

The zany comedian appeared in every episode of the popular variety show for five seasons. She played various characters, including the frumpy, hairnet-wearing Gladys Ormphby.

On the show, she was known for using her purse as a weapon to whack Arte Johnson’s dirty old man character on the park bench.

The comedy sketch player earned a Golden Globe award and five Emmy nominations during her run on Laugh-In.

The comedian, who was only 30 years old when she became famous for playing a little old lady, also had big-screen roles in Chu Chu and the Philly Flash, Freaky Friday, The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again and The Villain.