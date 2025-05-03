Christina Haack ‘can’t wait to move on’ from Josh Hall post divorce

Christina Haack settles divorce with husband Josh Hall

Christina Haack is officially flipping the page on a chapter she’s more than ready to leave behind—her divorce from third husband Josh Hall is finally settled.

The HGTV star’s rep confirmed the news with a sigh of relief and a sprinkle of gratitude.

“Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation,” the statement shared with Page Six read.

“She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process.”

And Christina didn’t just stop at a formal thank-you. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Flip or Flop alum gushed about her legal squad like they just helped her win an Emmy.

“I loved watching you in action and how you handle everything and everyone with class and grace,” she wrote.

“I appreciate you all beyond words. I have learned so much under your guidance.” The cherry on top? “I can’t wait to move on with my life and focus on what’s ahead and all my blessings.”

While the juicy details of the settlement remain locked away like a secret tile pattern, Christina previously hinted at some financial friction.

In January, she revealed that Josh had been “asking” for her to cover his legal fees.

“I’ve already had to give a little something, but then he bought a Bentley,” she claimed. “So I gave him money to live, and he bought a Bentley, but he also doesn’t have a job.” Oof.

Both Christina and Josh filed for divorce in July 2024, nearly three years after they secretly tied the knot.

And if you ask Christina, this time around taught her more than a few life lessons—like, say, the value of a prenup. “Oh my God, it’s crazy. He wants to retire off me,” she said during an episode of Flip Off.

“Honestly, if I would’ve really understood the repercussions of all of this, I would’ve got a prenup or I would never have married him.” She added, “It’s so, so confusing for me why someone would want to do that to me, especially someone that didn’t have to work for a few years.”

But don’t cue the sad music just yet—both parties have seemingly moved on.

Christina is now dating businessman Christopher Larocca, while Josh is with model Stephanie Gabrys.

For the record, this was Christina’s third trip down the aisle. She was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021.