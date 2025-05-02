Beatrice's stepson's mother finds peace in Paris amid ex's engagement news

Architect and designer Dara Huang has decided to leave the UK and enjoy the summer break by jetting off to Paris.

The Channel 4 star shared glimpses of the beauty of France with her fans by posting a collection of stunning photos from the French capital as soon as she landed.

Dara could not contain her excitement and expressed her emotions on Instagram with a captivating photograph showcasing Parisian architecture.

She captioned the post: 'European summer,' along with a red love heart emoji.'

However, it remains unconfirmed whether her nine-year-old son, Wolfie, joined her on the trip.

Interestingly, Dara's Parisian getaway comes shortly after her ex-partner, Filippos Kodellas de la Morena, announced his engagement to businesswoman and dentist Sofia Marti Marti.

For those unversed, Dara shares her son Wolfie with her former fiancé', Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who is now married to Princess Beatrice.- the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex wife, Sarah Ferguson.