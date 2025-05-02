Victoria Beckham pens touching tribute for David Beckham’s 50th birthday

David Beckham’s wife Victoria shares loving message for David Beckham on special birthday

David Beckham, who just marked his 50th birthday, received the sweetest wish from his wife Victoria Beckham.

The 51-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram on Friday, May 2nd, and penned down a heartfelt note for the former footballer.

Alongside a nostalgic video which stitched together their cherished memories, Victoria wrote, “When I look at this video, I think, ‘Wow... how lucky am I!!’ You’re everything I could have dreamed of and more. Happy 50th!!!”

The singer continued, “I love you and our beautiful family endlessly. You complete me xxx.”

The video montage showed glimpses of David through his early years, during his childhood, to the peak of his career in youth, and then to his life as a father and husband till present.

The memorable video also featured appearances from Victoria and David’s children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

This tribute comes as Victoria’s second celebratory post after she shared a sweet video of herself and David dancing to the song Islands In The Stream by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton.

"Happy birthday eve @davidbeckham…," Victoria wrote in the caption.

She continued, “my everything. My best friend, soul mate and dance partner for life. Like the song says, We start and end as one, In love forever, We can ride it together, ah ha. I love you.”