Tom Cruise eager to take Ana de Armas to David Beckham’s 50th birthday

Tom Cruise has recently decided to take his rumoured girlfriend Ana De Armas to David Beckham’s star-studded 50th birthday bash today (May 2).

A source spilled to The Sun that Tom and Ana’s path “crossed years back but they've grown closer in recent months”.

“They are talking about working together on a new movie and have been spending time together both just the two of them, as well as with friends,” revealed an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Tom seems really keen to impress her and flew Ana to Madrid over the Easter weekend.”

“They are having a lot of fun together,” declared an insider about the rumoured couple.

It is pertinent to mention that the Top Gun star “forged” a close friendship with power couple David and Victoria in the early 2000s.

Later in 2024, Tom reportedly made an appearance at Victoria's milestone 50th birthday.

Meanwhile, the Mission Impossible actor is said to be getting serious with Ana in last few weeks, according to Daily Mail.

It is also believed that Tom will take Ana to the 78th Cannes Film Festival in the future.

The Hollywood heartthrob's new movie Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is slated for a star-studded premiere on May 14 at the Grand Théâtre Lumière.