Prince William pens very special tribute after anniversary trip with Kate

Prince William quietly visited a Scottish care centre two months ago. And now, he’s shared the heartwarming moment with the world.
On Thursday, May 1, the Prince of Wales marked the 100th birthday of Christina Charlton by releasing never-before-seen photos from his unannounced trip to the Deidre Knight Centre in Forfar, Scotland, via Instagram.
“It was a pleasure meeting Christina Charlton during a recent visit to the Deidre Knight Centre in Forfar, Angus. Yesterday she celebrated her 100th birthday! We hope you had a wonderful day!” the post's caption read.
The touching photos show the future king sharing a laugh with Christina, who sweetly placed her hands on his during their meeting.
William also took time to speak with carers and support workers at the centre, which supports individuals living with physical or mental disabilities and those experiencing social isolation.
“Thank you to the incredible carers and support workers whose compassion and dedication creates such a warm, supportive community at Deidre Knight,” he added.
The surprise update comes just days after William and Kate Middleton returned from another Scottish getaway — this time to the Isle of Mull, where they marked their 14th wedding anniversary.
