Prince Harry's charity hit by another exit after Duke was 'forced' to quit

Prince Harry and others were accused of 'abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny,' and more

Prince Harry’s Sentebale charity has lost yet another trustee, just weeks after the Duke and co-founder Prince Seeiso were “forced to resign.”

Daily Mail editor Richard Eden revealed that South African entrepreneur Nerissa Naidu, who joined the board on March 25, quietly resigned.

However, Naidu's exit was seemingly amicable, with Sentebale confirming she “chose to step down out of respect for her other professional commitments” and thanking her for her "tremendous support."

Naidu’s exit follows the resignation of Dr. Margaret Ikpoh and leaves only three trustees remaining: Iain Rawlinson, Dr. Bhakti Hansoti, and Dr. Sophie Chandauka — the latter of whom recently accused the charity of serious misconduct.

“Beneath all the victim narrative and fiction... is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle,” Chandauka told The Times, citing “abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir and the cover-up that ensued.”

The Duke of Sussex fired back in an April 3 statement, calling her accusations “blatant lies.”

He added, “What has transpired over the last week has been heartbreaking to witness, especially when such blatant lies hurt those who have invested decades in this shared goal.”

He also welcomed the ongoing investigation into the organisation by UK’s Charity Commission. “We fully expect it will unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign,” Harry said.

Prince Harry founded Sentebale in 2006 to honour Princess Diana and support vulnerable youth in Southern Africa.