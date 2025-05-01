Sheryl Crow lauds young talented female singers

Sheryl Crow has recently expressed her admiration for new lot of women singers including Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers.

In an exclusive interview with Variety, the All I Wanna Do hit-maker discussed music evolution and also reflected on the rise of young and talented female musicians.

“The caliber of writing is just so good with Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo, and Phoebe Bridgers, and these women are not just in the studio throwing in a lyric — they play,” said the 63-year-old.

Sheryl told the outlet, “If you want to take a course in great songwriting, go study at the college of Taylor Swift. There’s Brandi [Carlile] and Courtney Barnett.”

“For a long time, there was a dearth of women who were playing and singing and rocking, and now I’m tickled,” stated the Real Gone singer.

Sheryl also discussed attending Starr’s recent country album celebration at Ryman Auditorium.

“I was blown away being onstage with Molly Tuttle, Sarah Jarosz, and Larkin Poe,” remarked the American singer-songwriter.

Sheryl recalled “a conversation with people on the Grammys board 15 years ago, saying, ’What are you guys going to do to get instruments into young women’s hands?’”

The musician declared, “Lo and behold, some of the greatest musicianship right now is young and female.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sheryl, who joined the music industry nearly three decades ago, shared she’s positive about her position in the music business at present.

“I feel happy. I feel at peace. There isn’t that ’Oh my God, I gotta write a hit song.’ Even if I wrote a hit song, it wouldn’t get played!” she mentioned.

Therefore, the singer added, Now I just wanna write music that feels like I’m glad I wrote it.”