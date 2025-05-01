Lorde excites fans with upcoming album release date

Lorde makes huge announcement about fourth album: ‘LORDE SUMMER’

Lorde caught fans off-guard with huge update on her upcoming album, Virgin, which comes after a long music hiatus.

The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 30th, and shared the album cover and title in caption.

The Ribs hitmaker shared the link to her website on her Story, which revealed that the album is out on June 27th.

Describing the upcoming release, Lorde wrote that it is “100% written in blood.”

The record has been co-written with the Grammy-winning producer Dan Nigro, Blood Orange’s Devonte Hynes, Fabiana Palladino, Andrew Aged and Buddy Ross.

Virgin appears to have 11 songs, including the newly released single, What Was That.

It is produced by Lorde and Jim-E Stack, who is a solo artist as well as a music producer and has previously worked with Bon Iver, Gracie Abrams, and Caroline Polachek, to name a few.

This comes after Lorde hosted an intimate concert for fans at a very short notice at Washington Square Park in New York on April 23rd.

The Grammy winner premiered the song at the event and sang it along with the fans.

The music video of What Was That shows clips from the pop-up event glued together.

Fans expressed their excitement on social media, declaring that they are ready for "LORDE SUMMER."

"ALBUM OF THE YEAR !!!!!!!" screamed another user, while another added, "THIS IS THE BEST NEWS OF MY LIFE."