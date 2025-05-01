Kensington Palace issues statement after King Charles update on William, Kate's titles

Kensington Palace issues statement after King Charles highlights William, Kate's titles

Prince William and Princess Kate's office has released new videos, photos and a statement of the Prince and Princess of Wales after the royal family's meaningful post about the couple and their titles.

Buckingham Palace shared details about the the Prince and Princess's Scotland visit and their titles in the country, stating: "The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay have been on the Isles of Mull and Iona this week, spending time with the local community to reflect on the power of social connection and the importance of protecting the natural environment."

The Palace further described the couple as "Their Royal Highnesses," in the delayed post about the future King and his wife, Princess Catherine.

Hours after the royal family's post about William and Kate, Kensington Palace excited fans by sharing new clips along with the couple's statement as they returned home.

The statement shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram, read: "Thank you to everyone on the Isles of Iona and Mull for a fantastic two days. It’s been a real pleasure meeting so many wonderful people! Fantastic to see the true community spirit here in the Inner Hebrides, and how you protect and champion the natural environment and each other."

During the trip, William and Kate spent time in Ardura Community Forest with the Mull and Iona Ranger Service and young nature explorers.

The couple's visit encouraged the initiative of protecting the environment and the role outdoor learning plays in building connection and care for nature.

In another post, William and Kate are seen enjoying the scenic views of the valley while learning about the challenges in the town.

As per the palace's statement: "The remarkable Isle of Iona holds a special place in Scotland’s history, where deep-rooted traditions meet the challenges of modern island life. From crofting and fishing to volunteer-led initiatives, Iona thrives through collective strength and shared purpose."

William and Kate thanked the people of the town for "making us so welcome! It was fantastic to see such a resilient and resourceful community."