Selena Gomez reveals rare plan for wedding with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are planning a very different wedding

Selena Gomez pulled up the curtain from her wedding plans with fiancé Benny Blanco, and shared an unexpected twist.

The 32-year-old actress and singer shared that she is considering to skip one traditional wedding practice on her wedding day.

During her appearance at the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast, the Lose You To Love Me hitmaker revealed that Blanco and her are planning to opt out of the bride and groom dance at their big day.

“I don’t think we’re looking at having one of those ‘cause they’re a little — I feel embarrassed,” Gomez said, to which the music producer added, “She’s shy.”

Still the Only Murders in The Building star shared that she is planning a “special dance” with her maternal grandfather who she wants to really involve in the wedding.

"He never got a chance to walk my mom down the aisle. Because, good for my mom, she decided to go to [Las] Vegas and be like, ‘Whoo,’ and she’s still been with [my father] ever since they were like 26,” the Fetish songstress shared.

“So it’s very cute that they did that, but I wanted to give [my grandfather] the opportunity to have that,” she added.

Sharing another plan for her wedding, Gomez revealed that they would be having the Hora, or the "chair dance."

“I’m very nervous about that,” she said. “I’ve got to be honest, it looks so cute and adorable but I was like, ‘What? I have to depend on just something like [a chair]?’ ”