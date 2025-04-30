Jessica Alba back in the dating game?

Jessica Alba seems ready to give love another shot

Jessica Alba, who just turned 44, appears to have moved on from her husband of sixteen years, Cash Warren.

The Fantastic Four actress was seen around two months after filing for divorce on her birthday bash at a club in Las Vegas with her all-girls squad.

Surrounded by Lizzy Mathis, Jennifer Shaffer, and Galit Hadari Laibow, Alba blew out the candles on her three-tiered cake and then danced the night away.

The Trigger Warning star also had an intimate celebration at home's kitchen with her 'babies' pampering her with three different cakes.

Alba took to Instagram on April 28 to pour out gratitude and love on her birthday.

"As I move into this next year, I wish for myself what I wish for everyone - to feel loved," the American actress wrote, "To feel seen. To feel accepted. And to know you are worthy of your biggest dreams."

For the unversed, Alba and Warren hadn't signed a prenup. Despite that, the two have been 'extremely amicable' during their divorce.

They have also requested for joint physical and legal custody of their kids: Honor (16), Haven (13), and son Hayes (7).