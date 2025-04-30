Beyonce’s mom shares her ‘favorite’ moment from Cowboy Carter tour kick-off

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter opening night was filled with moments that brought both tears and cheers,but one particular moment left the entire audience, including her mother Tina Knowles, completely in awe.

Shortly after the Singer Ladies singer took the stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles by storm on Monday, April 28, her famous mother took to Instagram the following day to shed light on one instance from the exciting night that made her emotional.

"Oh my God this moment!!" she began enthusiastically. "The tears, the love the protection. It’s one of my favorite songs on the record. Because it talks about allowing your children to grow and to shine on their own, but still being a protector.. [red heart emoji]."

Knowles, who published her new memoir Matriarch on April 22, 2025, accompanied her touching message with a heartfelt photo featuring the Crazy In Love singer wrapping her arm around her seven-year-old daughter Rumi Carter, while her elder daughter Blue Ivy Carter embraced her mother and younger sister as the three were surrounded by background dancers.

By her "favorite song" the mother meant Protector, from her beloved daughter’s Grammy-winning album, which the multi-hyphenated artist performed during that specific moment.

It is pertinent to note that this moment held deep significance for the mother-daughter trio, as it marked the first time Beyoncé’s younger daughter, Rumi, appeared on stage alongside her.

Meanwhile, her older sister, 13, has became a seasoned performer herself. Earlier she joined her mom during the Renaissance World Tour in 2023 and appeared in the tour’s documentary, released in theaters that December.