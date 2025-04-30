Queen Camilla’s son opens up about hidden health battle

Tom Parker Bowles shares health anxiety struggles.

Tom Parker Bowles, the son of Queen Camilla, has shared a deeply personal admission about his ongoing battle with hypochondria during a recent appearance on Gabby Logan’s Mid Point podcast.

The renowned food writer and critic revealed that he often finds himself 'convinced' he’s facing a serious health crisis, a symptom of his condition that causes excessive worry and anxiety about his well-being.

His conversation provides an uncharacteristic look into the life of a Royal Family member, showcasing the pressures and personal struggles that even those in the public eye can endure.

"I’m a total hypochondriac," Parker Bowles admitted. "I’m always convinced that I'm dying of something — a headache is always going to be brain cancer, a cough is always going to be lung cancer."

He explained that his anxiety leads him to visit his doctor frequently, saying, "I do go to my doctor, who is a magnificent man, rather a lot, saying this is it doc, this is the big one."

Bowles’ openness has sparked important conversations about mental health and offers comfort to those who may be facing similar struggles.

The condition is closely related to obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Known for his sharp wit and culinary expertise, the 50-year-old food critic is now shedding light on a more personal side of his life.

Speaking previously to Vogue, Parker Bowles shared that turning 50 was a wake-up call. "I was like: Right, I’m getting too fat," he said, acknowledging the motivation behind his lifestyle shift.