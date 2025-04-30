King Charles releases statement on Prince William, Kate Middleton to end speculation

Buckingham Palace has finally issued a statement and photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton, seemingly addressing speculation about the royal couple's relationship with the monarch and Queen Camilla.

The newest pictures from the Prince and Princess of Wales's milestone trip to Scotland shared by the royal family's official Instagram account.

The Palace cleared the air about the King and the Queen's relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales by releasing a statement about their important role and royal engagements.

King Charles III's office also highlighted the couple's titles they are known in the country, stating: "The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay have been on the Isles of Mull and Iona this week, spending time with the local community to reflect on the power of social connection and the importance of protecting the natural environment."

The Palace also used "Their Royal Highnesses" for the couple.

It continued: "Their Royal Highnesses visited Aros Hall, a much-loved community hub in Tobermory;

"-- met some of Tobermory’s food producers, artists and crafters at an artisan market;

"-- toured Croft 3, a new working croft and restaurant which celebrates sustainable production;

"-- met the Mull and Iona Ranger Service in the ancient woodland of Ardura Community Forest;

"-- engaged with Ardura Acorns, one of the only early-years outdoor learning play groups on the island;

"-- travelled on the public ferry to the Isle of Iona, meeting those who run the service.

Princess Kate looked stunning as she wore an expensive blazer for her final engagement before returning to home.

The royal couple were spotted exploring the outdoor location on the second day, visiting the Ardura Community Forest on the Isle of Mull.

Kate continued her practical yet stylish approach as she wore earthy-toned ensemble during Tuesday's engagements.