Prince William and Kate crash comedy legend’s moment on tour

William and Kate interrupt Ruby Wax’s silent retreat on Iona.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had an unexpected brush with comedy royalty during their visit to the Isle of Iona and it led to a moment of unexpected chatter what was meant to be a silent retreat.

William and Kate had just boarded a public CalMac ferry from the Isle of Mull, where they marked their wedding anniversary by engaging in community-focused royal duties.

Upon arrival on Iona, they were greeted not only by the stunning island landscape but by none other than comedian and author Ruby Wax, who happened to be waiting for the same ferry heading in the opposite direction.

"It's funny because I'm on a retreat there," she joked. "And I thought, why are they interrupting my silent retreat? I mean, you could break the silent retreat for this."

Clearly charmed by the royal duo, Wax added a compliment about the Prince: "I didn’t realise he was so good-looking. He looks like his mother."

The couple received a warm Highland welcome as they arrived at the quaint port of Fionnphort, ready to board the CalMac ferry to the island.

A small crowd had gathered at the pier to greet the couple, who took time to chat with locals and ferry staff before setting off.

William and Kate, dressed down in casual jackets and smiles, spoke with crew members about the unique challenges of running ferry services in Scotland’s often unpredictable weather.

With clear skies overhead, Kate remarked, "We’ve chosen a good day to come today — we know the weather is not always like this."

Prince William agreed, noting, "The water is so clear out there, it’s beautiful."

As they strolled down toward the boat, a ferry worker asked whether they had enjoyed their time on the Isle of Mull. “It’s been fantastic, thanks,” William responded, adding with a smile, “The good weather obviously helps.”