‘American Psycho’ creator breaks silence on casting Austin Butler in remake

Austin Butler to play Christian Bale’s character in ‘American Psycho’ reboot?

American Psycho remake has stirred up a debate about Austin Butler playing the character of Christian Bale from the original movie.

The casting director, Kerry Barden, has finally addressed the theories about the reboot directed by Luca Guadagnino.

In the upcoming remake, Butler is casted to play Patrick Bateman, but Barden declared that he thought the actor was fit for another role.

“I would cast Austin in Jared [Leto]’s role because he’s that beautiful, and that’s why we cast Jared, is because he’s that beautiful,” said Barden, referring to Leto’s character who played Bateman’s rival Paul Allen in the original movie, in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Jared is certainly a great actor as well, and obviously, Austin has a lot of depth as an actor, too. But not every person has that kind of beauty,” he added.

This comes after the American Psycho creators celebrated the 20th anniversary of the movie in 2020.

The director Mary Harron, along with Ellis, Bale, and others recalled almost casting Leonardo DiCaprio for Bale’s classic role in the panel conversation.

However, Harron admitted, "I thought he was wrong for it."

She continued, “I thought Christian was better for it. And I also thought, and I think my instinct was right on this, [DiCaprio, 50] carried enormous baggage because he had just come off Titanic and I thought you cannot take someone who has a worldwide fanbase of 15-year-old girls, 14-year-old girls, and cast him as Patrick Bateman."