Paul Mescal, Stormzy set to make debut at National Theatre

Paul Mescal, Monica Barbaro, Nicola Coughlan, and Stormzy are among the star-studded list of celebrities that will soon awe the theatre-goers with their spectacular performance at National Theatre, London.

The Gladiator II star, according to BBC, has signed up for two major productions, classic 20th Century plays, Death of a Salesman and A Whistle in the Dark.

The shows are among the new list of productions announced by the venue’s new artistic director Indhu Rubasingham.

A Whistle in the Dark, is about a married Irishman living in the Midlands who allows his three brothers to lodge with him and his young wife.

Meanwhile, Death of a Salesman follows the story of an aging salesman struggling to make ends meet and come to terms with his perceived failures. The play explores the American Dream and its impact on old man's life and family, particularly his two sons.

As far as Barbaro is concerned, she will join Lesley Manville and Aidan Turner, in a major revival of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ Les Liaisons Dangereuses. The adaptation is by Christopher Hampton.

And Coughlan will star in John Millington Synge’s The Playboy of the Western World in the Lyttelton Theatre from December 4th, while Stormzy will collaborate with the theatre on a new production.

Elsewhere, Black Panther star Letitia Wright will appear in The Story, a new play about an ambitious black journalist who defies her editor to pursue an controversial lead.