Kristin Cavallari sheds light on daughter Saylor's business career plans

Kristin Cavallari on daughter Saylor's career plans

Kristin Cavallari’s daughter Saylor is already setting her sights high—and sparkling while she’s at it. The 9-year-old has made it crystal clear she plans to take over her mom’s jewelry brand, Uncommon James, someday, and according to Kristin, the ambition is no secret.

"She's been telling everybody," the Hills alum shared on the April 28 episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast.

"I think the whole school knows about it."

Apparently, Saylor isn’t just dreaming—she’s already doing. Kristin revealed that her mini-me has been actively promoting the brand to her own squad.

"When it came out, she actually had all of her little girlfriends over, and she gifted everyone the collection," the proud mom recounted.

If that’s not early-stage CEO energy, what is?

Kristin, who launched Uncommon James back in 2017 and shares Saylor (as well as sons Camden, 12, and Jaxon, 10) with ex Jay Cutler, is fully here for her daughter’s entrepreneurial spirit.

"It's just been really fun for me to see how excited she is about this and to be able to do this," she said. "She has all the plans to take over Uncommon James one day, and I honestly do feel like she probably will because she is very into it for being 9 years old."

And when a mom says, “This is just a proud mom moment,” you know she means business—and a little bit of heart-melting emotion, too.

Kristin didn’t just cheer from the sidelines either.

Earlier this month, she helped Saylor debut her first-ever curated jewelry collection for the brand.

“It’s a big day for my angel baby!!” she gushed on Instagram April 15, posting an adorable photo with her daughter. “Saylor has her first jewelry collection out today with @uncommonjames.”

The collection brings all the sunshine vibes a young designer could dream of.

“It’s a beachy vibe with seashells, colorful beads, flamingos plus a lot more,” Kristin described. “It was so sweet having this experience with my girl and I’m so proud of her.”

If Saylor keeps this up, Uncommon James might just become Unstoppable James.