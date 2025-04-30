Hollywood icon Jennifer Coolidge crowns fans as biggest supporter

Jennifer Coolidge, who is known for her big personality and unfiltered charm, has recently took a moment to show some love to her fans, calling them a "superior group of people."

Coolidge said that she’s "absolutely obsessed" with her LGBTQ+ fans. She recently opened up to PEOPLE about her admiration for the community, saying: "I don't know, I think maybe heterosexual people are more self-conscious. I think gay men and gay women just let loose and have a blast. They know how to have a really fun time.

"They're really original, you know? They're, I don't know, just a superior group of people. I can't get enough of this, frankly."

The American Pie actress showed her love and support for the LGBTQ community at the GLAAD Media Awards in March 2023.

In the middle of her speech, Jennifer quipped: "Here I am again surrounded by gays. Wow, it's the story of my life!

"I have so much respect for the LGBTQ community. I just want you all to know that I love you and I thank you for always being there for me and that's why I'm here because I wanna give back.

"I believe that we all have the right to be who we are and to love the people that we love and tell our stories and celebrate that in every way that we can ... I just want to thank you all for being you and inspiring me."