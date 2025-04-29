Dwayne Johnson brings Mark Kerr's tale to life in 'The Smashing Machine' trailer

Dwayne Johnson 'kills it' with major character transformation

Dwayne Johnson is once again killing with his stunning transformation into UFC legend Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine trailer, much to the fans’ surprise.

The A24 franchise offered an insight into the first look of their upcoming biographical drama on Tuesday, April 29, flaunting the actor’s role as the real-life UFC legend.

According to the official synopsis of the film, the highly-anticipated film tells the tale of “legendary mixed martial arts & UFC fighter Mark Kerr."

In the trailer, Johnson, known for his WWE career as 'The Rock,' portrays the 56-year-old martial artist and sheds light on the early years of Dana White's UFC.

Meanwhile, the real-life Kerr didn't hesitate to post an Instagram story honouring DJ on Monday, April 28, heaping praise on the actor for accurately capturing the artist's performance.

He wrote in the caption, "In disbelief that this is real. I am so proud of the work DJ put into becoming The Smashing Machine. I have so much gratitude, humility and respect for every little detail production uncovered. Can't wait to share this experience with the world."

For the unversed, The Smashing Machine is slated to release on October 3, 2025.