Prince William, Kate ‘beautiful’ cottage in Scottish Isles unveiled

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are marking their 14th anniversary on Tuesday, arrived in Tobermory, Scottish Isles for their royal visit.

Despite it being a special day, the Prince and Princess of Wales will be conducting a series of engagements to learn about the community work that is being done in the region.

The couple will kick off their two-day tour – to the Isles of Mull and Iona, part of the Hebrides archipelago off the west coast – with a visit to the iconic town.

Prior to their arrival, the couple, who will officially be using their rare royal titles – the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay – for their visit, shared a glimpse of the gorgeous scenery that will be their home for the next two days.

Kensington Palace released a video with a special message. “Looking forward to arriving in Mull tomorrow for two days celebrating and connecting with rural island communities in the beautiful Inner Hebrides.”

Their living arrangements have been set up in an “isolated, self-catered cottage on Mull, famed for its dramatic and beautiful scenery”, via Reuters.

The Isle of Mull is off the west coast of Scotland and has a population of close to 3,000. Iona is its tiny neighbour with a population of just 170.