Princess Eugenie makes wise decision amid Prince Andrew crisis

Princess Eugenie appears to spring into action as her father Prince Andrew finds himself in new trouble.

The youngest daughter of the disgraced Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson, earned praise for raising funds for a poignant issue, especially amid the crisis her father is dealing with.

Eugenie, who is the co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective, raised £1 million for its inaugural Force for Freedom Gala, via Tatler. The event, which cost £280,000, took place at the Battersea Arts Centre in 2023. In a fresh report published, it was revealed that the sum would be going to the fight to eradicate modern slavery.

The update came just days after the news of Andrew’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre’s suicide. The 41-year-old had been the most vocal about the sex-trafficking scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew.

Following the death of Virginia on Friday, royal insiders gave insight on what the Palace thinks of Andrew’s status following the tragic news.

Sources stressed that while the doors for a royal comeback were “firmly closed” it was also time for the disgraced royal to keep his promise of supporting charities for sexual abuse victims, otherwise, the silence will be deafening”.

However, despite having his daughter’s charity, Andrew had been “unwilling” to do any work.

Eugenie founded the charity alongside a close friend in 2017 as it works ‘collaboratively develop solutions to fight modern-day slavery and human trafficking.’

Given his slew of scandals, Andrew does not have a good rapport with the royal family, especially brother King Charles and future king, Prince William. However, Eugenie could make alleviate some pressure off of Andrew with her humanitarian efforts by association.

The update on the fundraiser could have been a deliberate effort to do just that.