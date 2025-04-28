Prince William's iconic words about marriage to Princess Kate laid bare

Prince William and Kate Middleton are all excited and delightful as they prepare to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a long journey together, from their fairytale wedding in 2011 to navigating highs and lows of life.

The lovebirds, in 2001 at St Andrews, also received a nickname 'Waity Katie' for their frequent appearances together during studies time. But news of their budding romance spread across campus, and the world.

Kate Middleton was invited on a ski trip to Klosters, Switzerland, with the royals in 2005. It is not known exactly when William and Kate became an item but their romance was finally exposed after they were pictured on the ski slopes of Klosters together.

Even UK media used images, The Sun shared the photo under the headline 'Wills gets a girl', of the pair sitting side-by-side on a ski lift together.

William, then 22, reportedly blushed when he was asked about his Kate and responded he was lucky to have a close circle of trusted friends.

He said: "Look, I'm only 22 for God's sake."

"I'm too young to marry at my age.

"I don't want to get married until I'm at least 28 or maybe 30."

After dating for nearly a decade, William proposed in October 2010 in a cabin roughly 10,000 feet above sea level on the side of Mount Kenya in Africa.

William and Kate announced their engagement on November 16, 2010, before tying the knot in April 2011 two months before his 29th birthday.

The wedding took place at Westminster Abbey with 2,000 guests and 2.6 billion people around the world watching on television.

It was the 'greatest and grandest royal affair' since Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 1981 wedding. Kate looked stunning in Alexander McQueen wedding dress.

Starting a family was incredibly important to the couple, who have had three children since getting married: Prince Louis, 7, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince George, 11.