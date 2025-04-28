Katy Perry gets dragged further into criticism after latest move

Katy Perry fans troll the singer for 'insufferable' move amid space travel backlash

Katy Perry has been a target of backlash since her space travel, which caused a lot of stir all over social media.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram and showed off her new tour outfit – based on a cut-out body suit which gave the appearance of being made out of metal.

However, the E.T. hitmaker’s post, featuring her space-like attire, was met with much criticism.

“Introducing KP143,” Perry wrote in the caption.

Social media critics flocked to the comments section and one person wrote, “Is this what happens after you go to space and back?”

Another chimed in, “You went to space for [10 to 11] minutes and now you an alien?”

“While I hope your damage control is successful, this isn’t the way,” added a third, referring to her career decline at present.

“You have become insufferable,” someone exclaimed, while another added, “Wtf. Desperate attempt to stay relevant.”

Perry’s latest backlash adds to the ongoing debate about her space travel.

Social media users, as well as celebrities, including Olivia Munn, Emily Ratajkowski, and Camila Cabello, took a jab at Perry for depleting resources for an elevent-minute space flight.