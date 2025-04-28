Anna Kendrick applauds Rebel Wilson’s bold love story

Anna Kendrick, stunning actress who lit up screens alongside Rebel Wilson in the hit Pitch Perfect films, recently praised her co-star for embracing her bold and beautiful love story.

The 39-year-old actress confessed she never quite pictured who Rebel would end up with, but now says no one fits her better than Ramona Agruma.

During their interview with PEOPLE magazine, Anna said to Rebel: “It's very punk rock that you have a wife. But then I'm like, ‘You're a wife. What the f***?’ ...

“Honestly, Rebel's the most unique person that I know and I couldn't really picture who she was going to end up with. And then we all met Ramona and I swear to God, it was like, ‘Oh, my God. There's another one. There's a second one that's walking the earth.’

“And they found each other. It's so right,” she added.

Anna and the Pitch Perfect crew met Ramona at Rebel’s birthday party, and it didn’t take long for everyone to love her. The two tied the knot last September after spending two years together.

She recalled: “It was so beautiful. That's when we all fell in love with her.”

Rebel replied: "I think she really likes you too."

Anna joked: Oh, thank goodness.”