Sunday April 27, 2025
Khloe Kardashian reveals dark secret behind filming dad's death

By Web Desk
April 27, 2025
Khloe Kardashian reveals how she was manipulated into discussing her father's death by a Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer.

During an exclusive sit-down with grief expert David Kessler on her podcast Khloe in Wonderland, the Good American founder opened up about the traumatic experience.

She explained, “For about three years, I was incredibly angry. I was filming my show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and in season one, I remember one of my producers was making me do an interview about my dad ‘cause I wouldn’t talk about my dad.’

“At that time, if I spoke about him, I would just break down.”

Detailing how she felt after releasing those emotions, she added, “It was as if a house got lifted off of me after that conversation.

“I was kicking and screaming while doing it, but as soon as I had that conversation, that was the last time that I cried when talking about my dad, in a bad way.”

For the unversed, Robert Kardashian passed away on September 30, 2003, at 59. At the time of his death, Khloe was just 19 years old.