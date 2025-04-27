Khloe Kardashian reveals dark secret behind filming dad's death

Khloe Kardashian reveals how she was manipulated into discussing her father's death by a Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer.
During an exclusive sit-down with grief expert David Kessler on her podcast Khloe in Wonderland, the Good American founder opened up about the traumatic experience.
She explained, “For about three years, I was incredibly angry. I was filming my show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and in season one, I remember one of my producers was making me do an interview about my dad ‘cause I wouldn’t talk about my dad.’
“At that time, if I spoke about him, I would just break down.”
Detailing how she felt after releasing those emotions, she added, “It was as if a house got lifted off of me after that conversation.
“I was kicking and screaming while doing it, but as soon as I had that conversation, that was the last time that I cried when talking about my dad, in a bad way.”
For the unversed, Robert Kardashian passed away on September 30, 2003, at 59. At the time of his death, Khloe was just 19 years old.
