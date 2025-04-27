Anna Camp opens up about playing Lockwood twins in ‘You’ final season

The fifth and final season of 'You' is premiering now on Netflix

Anna Camp is stepping into double duty for the final season of You.

At the Netflix show's New York City premiere, Camp told Page Six that playing twins Raegan and Maddie Lockwood was a dream come true.

“Just to finally be on set and learn both sets of lines and get both hair and makeup done and both wardrobe changes — I mean, it was something that was really exciting for me, a challenge,” the Pitch Perfect alum shared.

Camp, 42, admitted she felt a little proud watching herself bring the two distinct characters to life.

“When I got to watch the scene when I was talking to myself, I was like, ‘Okay!’ I was a little proud of myself," she said.

While she couldn’t pick a favourite between sweet Maddie and the more ruthless Raegan, Camp said both were “very fun in their own ways.”

Of course, taking on two roles came with its own set of jokes. Camp laughed as she revealed, “As soon as I got the call, I said, ‘Well, I’m going to have to learn double the lines, will I get double the money?’ They said, ‘No,’ but I did ask. I had to ask!”

The fifth and final season of You, starring Penn Badgley as charming serial killer Joe Goldberg, is now streaming on Netflix.