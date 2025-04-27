Selena Gomez defends 'Emilia Pérez' performance amid criticism

Selena Gomez breaks silence over 'Emilia Pérez' controversy

Selena Gomez breaks silence after receiving mixed reactions to her latest project, Emilia Pérez.

The 32-year-old singer, who has been in the spotlight since the March release of her joint album with fiancé Benny Blanco, I Said I Love You First, recently expressed her love for acting.

During an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the Ice Cream hitmaker shared, “Acting has always been my first love. Music is just a hobby that went out of control.”

This comes shortly after the Barney & Friends alum faced criticism from Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez over her Spanish language in the 2024 film.

Speaking exclusively on the Hablando de Cine podcast, the 63-year-old shared, “I [watched Emilia Pérez] with people, and every time she had a scene, we looked at each other to say to each other, ‘Wow, what is this?’ I feel like they don’t speak Spanish.”

He continued, “I liked the film, aside from the Selena [scenes] that jump at you, because it has salvageable things. But I told myself, ‘How weird that the director doesn’t speak English or Spanish and the movie is in Spanish and English, and it takes place in Mexico and you don’t understand the culture.’ It’s like if I made film in Russian without knowing the culture or speaking Russian and talk in French.”

In response to the viral remarks, the Only Murders in the Building actress said, “I understand where you are coming from. I’m sorry I did the best I could with the time I was given. Doesn’t take away from how much work and heart I put into this movie.”

Later, in an interview with Billboard, Gomez added, “I pushed myself into uncomfortable spaces which as an actress are the most rewarding. It was a magical time and working with Jacques Audiard was one of my best experiences. I am taking my time to find the right role and director to work with next. Because I want it to be a challenge and unexpected.”

At the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, the Love On singer was awarded the Best Actress prize for her performance in Emilia Pérez.

For the unversed, the musical-crime film follows a Mexican lawyer who is assigned to help a cartel boss transition into life as a woman named Emilia Pérez.