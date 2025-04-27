Ben Affleck shares heartwarming moment with teenage son amid JLO clash

Ben Affleck has recently shared a heartwarming moment with his 13-year-old son on a shopping day out this weekend.

In the photo shared online, The Accountant 2 star, who shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was seen puffing on a cigarette as he and his son stopped by Ikea in Burbank, California.

Ben could be spotted donning a pair of light wash jeans, a blue button-up shirt and a light-coloured bomber jacket. The actor’s son wore light gray sweatpants, a black T-shirt and sneakers.

The father-son time came amid Ben’s clash with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez over their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion.

The exes, who were married for just two years, listed the sprawling estate last July, but still could not find a buyer.

A source spilled to TMZ that the Argo director “wants to lower the price of the house” while JLo “does not”.

Another source revealed to US Weekly, “Jennifer thinks they can get more money for the home, so she wants to keep the price as is. But the real estate market is not there and it’s not selling.”

However, an insider told the outlet, “Ben wants to get rid of it because their divorce is over and he wants to cut all ties and have it be done.”

Meanwhile, a few realtors spoke to TMZ and added that the “$68M asking price is too high and needs to be dropped by at least 15% if both Ben and JLo wish to offload the home they once shared”.