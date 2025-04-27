'Fantastic Four' star ties the knot with longtime girlfriend

Ioan Gruffudd has taken the ultimate stretch in his real life! The Fantastic Four star tied the knot with his girlfriend-turned-fiance Bianca Wallace.

The actor, who plays Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic—the super-stretchy genius leader of the team—in the 2005 superhero film, and his his beloved wife broke the news on Instagram via a joint post.

The newly married couple shared a video from their nuptials on the social media platform on Friday, April 25, with a sweet caption that read, "Mr & Mrs Gruffudd [heart with arrow emoji]. Marriage now, wedding later [flower bouquet emoji]."

Set to the tune of Past Lives by Martin Arteta, the heartfelt clip with grainy footage, featured Gruffudd, 51, and the 32-year-old actress enjoying their special day with a view of the ocean.

The video captured an emotional moment as the Forever actor wiped away his happy tears, and the couple could be seen kissing, holding each other, and sipping champagne.

The pair, who first confirmed their relationship, married more than a year after getting engaged in January 2024.

Just like their marriage, Gruffudd and Wallace announced their engagement news in a joint Instagram post, which was captioned: "The most precious thing happened… [red heart and ring emoji]."

The text was accompanied by a snapshot showcasing the couple embracing as Wallace held up her hand to show off her emerald and diamond engagement ring.