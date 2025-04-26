Olivia Rodrigo honours person behind musical success in moving speech

Olivia Rodrigo reveals key figure who gives her most support

Olivia Rodrigo gave a heartwarming tribute to the person who has shaped her to be a confident and fearless person as she pursued her singing career.

The Traitor singer made an appearance at the Planned Parenthood’s Spring into Action Gala where she received the Catalyst of Change Award.

In an interview with the People Magazine, the deja vu singer revealed that her mother Jennifer Rodrigo is the main source behind her inner strength.

"My mom is wonderful, and I know everyone says that, but I love her," she said. "She always emboldens me to stand up for what I believe in and follow my heart."

At the event held at Cipriani South Street in New York City, the good 4 u hitmaker, also shared how much of an "inspiration" Lily Allen is.

Allen presented her the award at the gala and previously joined her during her May 2024 Guts World Tour stop at London.

"Lily’s actually here tonight, and I love her so much," said Rodrigo. "She is such an inspiration to me both personally and musically."

She added, "I think she’s just always been pushing boundaries and saying whatever the f- she wants to say in a way that I find so empowering. I’m inspired by her."

After Allen presented her with the Catalyst of Change Award, Rodrigo noted that the "greatest privilege" that's come from her music career has been the "connection I’ve made with women through my music."